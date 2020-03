Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Picture me under everything else that you open, and underneath your Mac itself. What am I?

2: Grains in my container keep everything in its place for your safety. What am I?

3: Which non-Apple operating system ran on Apple Servers?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.