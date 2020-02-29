Saturday Mac riddles 36

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Whether a tone, arpeggio or chord, I used to bring pleasure or infuriate until I was silenced. What am I?

2: This feeling of doom from the heart might bring alarm to an old corporal, and used to be multilingual instead of merely starting again. What am I?

3: Which revolutionary storage device was named after a Swiss mathematician who is most famous for his work in fluid dynamics?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.