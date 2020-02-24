Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 35

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 35. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Lightning

I’m the fastest thing (as fast as lightning) in most pockets (where so many keep their iPhone), I just hope you’ll never get struck by me (‘real’ lightning, of course). What am I?

2: Widget

I’m a small contrivance (a physical widget), sometimes responsible for a creamy head (the widget sometimes put in canned beer), now sadly missing (with the removal of Dashboard from Catalina). What am I?

3: Which Apple employee oversaw the development of Object Pascal, and was a key player in MacApp, ATG, ARM, and the Newton? Answer: The late Larry Tesler.

Larry Tesler, who died last week, may now be best known for ‘inventing’ cut/copy/paste, but had a major role in a great many of Apple’s foremost technologies. It was he who oversaw the creation of Object Pascal, the primary development language for Classic Mac OS. He was instrumental in building its innovative class library for app development, MacApp, and for setting up and running Apple’s Advanced Technology Group, which among other things originated QuickTime, HyperCard and AppleScript. He represented Apple on the board of the Cambridge, England, firm ARM (co-founded by Apple and Acorn in 1990), whose RISC processors powered the Newton, another major project in which he was deeply involved.

