Scrub version 1.1 shouldn’t crash on Catalina

My free privacy utility Scrub, which can strip extended attributes, saved versions, and much more to prevent leakage of information, has recently taken to crashing when run on Catalina. Thanks to Nuche for reporting this.

This new version of Scrub, 1.1, addresses that and has various minor tweaks to its Help file to explain some of the limitations imposed on it by Catalina. It also doesn’t attempt to estimate the size of the Quick Look cache on Mojave and later, as that is now a protected item and can’t be inspected in that way.

Scrub version 1.1 is now available from here: scrub11

from Downloads above, and from its Product Page. As it isn’t updated too often, it doesn’t have an auto-update feature, so anyone using it should download the update in the normal way.