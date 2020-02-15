Saturday Mac riddles 34

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: I might have been an appendage for a motorbike, or a cocktail. Instead I’m a touching union of devices. What am I?

2: My first is in the core and can get in your teeth, my second might be on your lapel. Together I came from a toymaker and am now thankfully almost forgotten. What was I?

3: In which year did Apple release its first pre-emptive multitasking OS?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.