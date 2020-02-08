hoakley General, Macs, Technology

Saturday Mac riddles 33

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation. Because this is the 33rd episode, each consisting of three riddles, I have added a fourth to bring the series to a round hundred.

1: My first is a hurry or rush, my second almost anything flat. Together they make a collection of widgets, now lost. What am I?

2: I came at a brisk marching pace almost thirty years ago, brought you movies and more, then all but vanished last year. What am I?

3: I’m a loose collection held together, and could be anything from app to plug-in so long as you give me an identity. What am I?

4: Which letter is common to servers, the SDK, and a clustered file system?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.