Saturday Mac riddles 32

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: I’m 36 this year, one of the originals, the best add-in of all, but caused conflict between Chris and Steve. What am I?

2: I started life on MS-DOS, and was almost published by Microsoft. But Apple saved me from that fate, even though I’m now its only major app which isn’t in the App Store. What am I?

3: Which top-level folder is always empty but still does its job?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.