Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 30

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 30. Here are my solutions to them.

1: The Dock

I can come dry or floating (types of ship dock), but here I’m mainly used for launching (launching apps, and more). What am I?

2: Numbers

1, -273.15, e (these are all numbers, e being Euler’s number), SUM(B4:B9) (a formula from a Numbers spreadsheet).

3: For which language did Apple implement its first class library for Mac application development? Answer: Object Pascal.

Apple’s first class library for Mac app development, which was used for early versions of what is now Adobe Photoshop, was MacApp, released in 1986. It was derived from a pioneering class library written in Clascal, a derivative of Pascal, for Apple’s ill-fated Lisa. Soon after MacApp’s release, almost all Mac development used Object Pascal, an OOP derivative of Pascal, although in the early 1990s MacApp was converted to C++. Object Pascal was developed in conjunction with Niklaus Wirth, who designed Pascal and several related languages, by a team led by Larry Tesler.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.