Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: You might expect to find me on the east coast of Florida, but I’m really a modest app for apps, more of a starting point, perhaps. What am I?

2: I’d love to see new stageplays, but fear you just want me for events and control. What am I?

3: Which language should you use when you have held Command-Option-O-F while booting a PowerPC Mac?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.