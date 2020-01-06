Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 28

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 28. Here are my solutions to them.

1: FaceTime

My first is on a clock, staring back without eyes (clockface). My second is what that marks (it marks time), so together we’ll chat (FaceTime videoconferencing). What am I?

2: ResEdit

I used to be able to change almost anything (ResEdit was used to edit resources), from icons to whole apps (it could). Many played wicked tricks with me (we did!) until they crossed me out with an X (killed with the introduction of OS X). What was I?

3: Which language was designed by David and Tony in honour of mediaeval William, who’s now best known for his blades, and is a stickler for Law 11 of a major international sport? Answer: occam.

Named in honour of William of Occam (or Ockham) (1285-1347), famous for Occam’s Razor, it was designed in the 1980s by David May with the collaboration of Tony Hoare, for the Inmos Transputer series of parallel processors. Like Python and some other languages, it is structured into blocks according to the indentation of the code, a feature known as the off-side rule, which is Law 11 in the Laws of the Game of football, although its sporting use is of course not about white space.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.