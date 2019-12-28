Saturday Mac riddles 27

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: You’d think I was a font, but put me in control and see how I can automate. What am I?

2: I was no service to Helen of Troy, but I’m invariably number 1 and run the whole show. What am I?

3: Press any key on this developer’s keyboard, and a Greek letter or strange symbol appears. Which language do they use?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.