hoakley General, Life, Painting

The Crepuscular Henri Le Sidaner 2

Henri Le Sidaner (1862–1939), Small Table at Dusk (1921), oil on canvas, 100 x 81.1 cm, Ohara Museum of Art 大原美術館, Kurashiki, Japan. Wikimedia Commons.

By the early twentieth century, as I showed in my first article, the French-Mauritian painter Henri Le Sidaner (1862–1939) had developed a particular interest in lighting effects of twilight, expressed in paintings with his distinctive facture of fused fine marks.

Le Sidaner clearly developed a reputation, although perhaps this wasn’t quite what he had aimed for. Marcel Proust mentions him in the fourth volume of his series In Search of Lost Time, where the artist is described as being “highly distinguished” but “not great”. French novellists have a track record of trashing contemporary painters, though, as Émile Zola did of Paul Cézanne.

lesidanerstpaulsfromriver
Henri Le Sidaner (1862–1939), St. Paul’s from the River: Morning Sun in Winter (1906-07), oil on canvas, 90 x 116 cm, Walker Art Gallery, Liverpool, England. Wikimedia Commons.

Le Sidaner visited Britain on several occasions, and in 1906-07 painted this view of St. Paul’s from the River: Morning Sun in Winter, which may have been inspired by Monet’s series paintings of Rouen Cathedral, although here expressed using Le Sidaner’s distinctive marks.

lesidanerroseswisteria
Henri Le Sidaner (1862–1939), Roses and Wisteria on the House (1907), oil on canvas, 65 x 81 cm, Kawamura Memorial DIC Museum of Art DIC川村記念美術館, Sakura, Japan. Wikimedia Commons.

Roses and Wisteria on the House from 1907 is one of the artist’s favourite twilight scenes, here showing the front of his house in the old village of Gerberoy.

lesidanerhamptoncourt
Henri Le Sidaner (1862–1939), Autumn at Hampton Court (1908), further details not known. Wikimedia Commons.

During another visit to Britain in 1908, Le Sidaner visited the sixteenth century royal palace at Hampton Court, upriver of the Thames from the city of London, which he painted as Autumn at Hampton Court. This is perhaps his most Impressionist work, with its much wider range of different marks and the rich colours of dawn or dusk.

lesidanerfogmidi
Henri Le Sidaner (1862–1939), Fog in the Midi (c 1910), oil on canvas, 73 x 92 cm, Museo de Bellas Artes de Valparaíso, Valparaíso, Chile. Image by Rodrigo Fernández, via Wikimedia Commons.

In about 1910, Le Sidaner followed in the brushstrokes of the Divisionists in his Fog in the Midi.

lesidanerrivermoonlightquimperle
Henri Le Sidaner (1862–1939), River in the Moonlight, Quimperle (c 1910), further details not known. Wikimedia Commons.

For this ghostly nocturne of the River in the Moonlight, Quimperlé, from about 1910, Le Sidaner visited this town in Brittany, in the far north-west of France. The perspective projection is unusual in giving the impression that the river is flowing down quite a steep gradient, and as usual its streets are deserted.

At about this time, Le Sidaner started to paint deserted tables in carefully composed views.

lesidanertablespring1913
Henri Le Sidaner (1862–1939), The Table, Spring (1913), oil on canvas, 60.5 x 73.5 cm, location not known. Wikimedia Commons.

The Table, Spring from 1913 is an early example, with a range of drinks laid out for one person in the foreground of a gently rolling country landscape in Spring. Leafy branches provide formally symmetric repoussoir.

lesidanerautumntable
Henri Le Sidaner (1862–1939), Autumn Table (1910-20), further details not known. Wikimedia Commons.

His Autumn Table, painted some time in the decade 1910-20, is laid out for two, with a fruit bowl to suit the season as well as drinks, and the façade of a large house, perhaps the artist’s, behind. The leaves have already turned to gold on the creeper covering the wall of the house.

lesidanergoldenmorning1920
Henri Le Sidaner (1862–1939), Golden Morning (1920), media not known, 73 x 60.3 cm, location not known. Wikimedia Commons.

He continued to paint his established views, including this richly Golden Morning from 1920.

Bemberg Fondation - La Table de la mer, Villefranche-sur-Mer 1920 - Henri Le sidaner 61.4x50.2
Henri Le Sidaner (1862–1939), Table of the Sea, Villefranche-sur-Mer (1920), oil on canvas, 61.4 x 50.2 cm, Fondation Bemberg, Toulouse, France. Image by Didier Descouens, via Wikimedia Commons.

Like several other artists in the early twentieth century, Le Sidaner visited the Mediterranean coast of France. When there in 1920, he took the opportunity to paint this view of Table of the Sea, Villefranche-sur-Mer. This table is laid for one, and beyond its balcony is a small bay. His marks are coarser here, some consisting of quite thick daubs of paint, suggesting that this was more of a sketch than most of his other tables.

lesidanersmalltabledusk
Henri Le Sidaner (1862–1939), Small Table at Dusk (1921), oil on canvas, 100 x 81.1 cm, Ohara Museum of Art 大原美術館, Kurashiki, Japan. Wikimedia Commons.

For his Small Table at Dusk from 1921, Le Sidaner visited the Petits Fossés at Nemours, not far from the city of Paris, on the River Loing, near where Alfred Sisley had painted many landscapes about forty years earlier. This table is laid for two, each with a bottle of beer. The overall effect is reminiscent of his earlier paintings of canals, with chairs that could have been taken from one of Vincent van Gogh’s paintings of his room in Arles.

lesidanerwhitegardendusk1924
Henri Le Sidaner (1862–1939), White Garden at Dusk (1924), oil on canvas, 60 x 73.8 cm, location not known. Wikimedia Commons.

White Garden at Dusk from 1924 looks like a corner of the artist’s garden in the old village of Gerberoy.

lesidanerchurchroadvillefranche
Henri Le Sidaner (1862–1939), Church Road, Villefranche-sur-Mer (1928), oil on canvas, 71 x 60 cm, Museo Thyssen-Bornemisza, Madrid, Spain. Wikimedia Commons.

In 1928, Le Sidaner painted this view of a steep alley in Church Road, Villefranche-sur-Mer. Judging by the angles of the shadows here, this is one his relatively few paintings in which the sun is high in the sky. There are even a few people ascending this hill towards the church.

lesidanerwhitehousegerberoy1934
Henri Le Sidaner (1862–1939), White House, Gerberoy (1934), oil on canvas, 54 x 73 cm, location not known. Wikimedia Commons.

In his later years, Le Sidaner seems to have abandoned his career-long fascination with twilight, and his distinctive facture, to paint a more conventional view of his home in White House, Gerberoy from 1934.

Henri Le Sidaner died in the summer of 1939, just short of his seventy-seventh birthday. A couple of months later, Germany invaded Poland and the world was again at war.