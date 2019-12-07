Saturday Mac riddles 24

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: I sound like the army commander, and there’s more than a grain of truth in that, so long as we don’t panic. What am I?

2: Just a glance at a terminal phalanx shows you what’s inside. What am I?

3: What is the smallest multiple of the number 27 whose digits (in decimal) total 27?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.