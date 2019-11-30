Saturday Mac riddles 23

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: You never want to see me, but sometimes I just have to hang around a while before you want to escape and make me vanish again. What am I?

2: I make things quicker, at least for some to go from one platform to another, taking my boards with me. What am I?

3: What is the time interval between two consecutive values or ‘ticks’ of Mach Absolute Time in macOS running on an Intel Mac?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.