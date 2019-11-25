Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 22

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 22. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Safari

Let me take you to see wildlife (on a safari), or anything else you care to point me at (as a browser). What am I?

2: Unicode

(These are numbers of characters defined in successive Unicode standards) 7,161 (1.0.0, 1991), 28,359 (1.0.1, 1992), 34,233 (1.1, 1993), now 137,994 (12.1, 2019).

3: Who found time was out of joint, replaced the moon with the sun, and was then killed before they could get it right? Answer: Julius Caesar.

By 46 BCE, the Roman calendar, which had been largely lunar with periodic resynchronisation to the sun, had drifted badly out of sync. The emperor Julius Caesar ordered its revision to a solar basis. He discovered that an extra 90 days had to be added to that year, making it 445 days long, and decreed regular leap days to be added to maintain solar synchrony. He was assassinated in 44 BCE, before he could ensure these changes were applied correctly. As a result, for the next 36 years, leap days were inserted not every fourth year, but every third. That had to be corrected by his successor Augustus from 9 BCE onwards. The Western calendar remains essentially the same as that decreed by Julius Caesar.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.