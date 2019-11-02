Saturday Mac riddles 19

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: I was conceived during a trip, and although I can do almost anything I remain truly WILD. My descendants include a foggy game, JavaScript, and several imitators, but I finally went in 2004. What am I?

2: Mene, mene, tekel, PostScript.

3: Which ancient analogue computer is thought to have calculated using base 6939.5 and more?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.