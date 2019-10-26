Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: First I was one, then another. No one’s in any doubt that I was industrious, as there wasn’t much that I couldn’t do until I died 15 years ago. What was I?

2: I was to have followed a large instrumental work, but only made it to a few servers before being replaced by a darling of Wall Street. What was I?

3: What thinks that 6,671,489 is more normal than 50,089, and 4,312,202 is more normal than 50,053, but is perfectly content with 50,079?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.