How to check signatures on apps, installers, and packages

In case you haven’t noticed yet, the signing certificates on all Apple’s installers prior to mid-October have just expired. This article tackles the thorny question of how you can check whether an installer or other code is still good to use, or its certificates have expired or been revoked. Unfortunately, the answer is far from simple.

macOS error messages

Error messages which result from trying to run a recent macOS installer app with expired certificates are highly confusing:

If you want to find out what’s really wrong, or check an installer without running it, you’ll need a utility or command tool.

Check apps

There are several GUI apps which can check the code signatures of apps. Max Inspect from the App Store is aimed primarily at developers, but can run full Gatekeeper checks on apps (and only apps) at the click of a button.

My free tool Taccy runs two different checks on signatures, and although it also works on Installer packages, the checks it makes on them currently aren’t as complete as those on apps. The error message it reports on an expired installer, for instance, reads

App signature check:

spctl error 3

where that error number indicates that the signatures are invalid, but doesn’t provide any specific cause.

If you want to check whole folders of apps and other executable code, my free tool Signet does that, and reports more specific errors. In this case,

Install macOS Mojave.app error -67013 resource envelope is obsolete (custom omit rules)

which is as confusing as that given in the Finder!

Taking to the command line, there are two options, codesign and spctl . Both commands are complex, and need particular care to perform validation.

Using codesign , a command like

codesign -dvvv /Users/hoakley/Documents/TaccyHard.app

returns a goodly paragraph of information. Within it are four relevant lines

CodeDirectory v=20500 size=3074 flags=0x10000(runtime) hashes=87+5 location=embedded

has a flags value which indicates the app has been hardened, and

Authority=Developer ID Application: Howard Oakley (QWY4LRW926)

Authority=Developer ID Certification Authority

Authority=Apple Root CA

Signed Time=7 Sep 2019 at 09:25:12

give you details of the certificate authorities and the time of signing, but don’t actually verify the signature.

For that, you’ll need to use

codesign -v Install\ macOS\ Mojave.app

which retuns the terse and misleading result

resource envelope is obsolete (custom omit rules)

To validate signatures using spctl , use a command like

spctl -a -vv /Users/hoakley/Documents/MyApp.app

which should return something like

/Users/hoakley/Documents/MyApp.app: accepted

source=Developer ID

origin=Developer ID Application: Howard Oakley (QWY4LRW926)

In the case of the expired Apple installer, you’ll see the same misleading error as that from codesign :

Install macOS Mojave.app: rejected (resource envelope is obsolete (custom omit rules))

origin=Software Signing

which is the same as that reported by Taccy.

Check command tools

Of the GUI apps, only Signet can check signatures on command tools, as far as I’m aware.

In Terminal, results are essentially identical to those for apps, using spctl or the correct codesign command to validate certificates properly.

Check Installer packages

A simple way to check each package is to open it in the Installer app and click on the padlock tool at the upper right of the window to inspect its signatures.

If you already use Suspicious Package, that will perform the same checks, and deliver the same results, as well as doing a great deal more, of course.

Although Taccy does check packages, it currently uses an spctl command to do so, which turns out to be of little value in checking the validity of certificates. I will be addressing this shortly in its next release.

In Terminal, codesign doesn’t appear to have any means of checking Installer packages, and the equivalent spctl command to that used on apps,

spctl -a -vv -t install macOSUpd10.14.1.pkg

doesn’t perform the same certificate check as it does for apps, and doesn’t notice that two certificates in the package have expired:

/Users/hoakley/Documents/macOSUpd10.14.1.pkg: accepted

source=Apple Installer

origin=Software Update

However, if you use pkgutil instead, in

pkgutil --check-signature macOSUpd10.14.1.pkg

this does perform validation and report the most informative result of all:

Package "macOSUpd10.14.1.pkg":

Status: signed by a certificate that has since expired

followed by the certificate chain. Unfortunately, pkgutil doesn’t appear able to check notarization, at least in Mojave, for which spctl is still required.

Summary

The best ways to check certificate validity are:

for apps – Max Inspect, Taccy, Signet, or spctl -a -vv ;

Max Inspect, Taccy, Signet, or ; for command tools – Signet or spctl -a -vv ;

Signet or ; for Installer packages – Installer, Suspicious Package, or pkgutil --check-signature , plus spctl -a -vv -t install to check notarization;

Installer, Suspicious Package, or , plus to check notarization; beware of codesign , which yields other valuable information about signatures, notarization, and hardening, but needs different options to check certificate validity properly.

Tools to check code signatures are like a patchwork quilt, rather than the product of coherent design.

Postscript

I now have version 1.5 of Taccy in test here. It checks certificate validity on both apps and packages (but not command tools), and can readily tell you which Apple installers and updaters have expired certificates. I expect to release this Friday night and officially described on Saturday morning. If you’ve got many installers to check, you might like to wait for this new version, as it should save you a lot of effort.