Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 15

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 15. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Gatekeeper

My first is to be opened, although it might creak a little at times (a gate), my second is normally found in goal (the keeper), and together I check whatever is new (Gatekeeper checks apps etc. at first run). What am I?

2: Snow White

I’m a fairytale figure (Snow White [and the seven dwarves] industrial design language) who came from another story (developed by Hartmut Esslinger’s Frog Design [the Frog and the Princess]) to set Apple’s look for six crucial years (it was used for all Macs in the period 1984-1990, see Wikipedia). Who am I?

3: How can you make the number 1 from the numbers 12, 14 and 10? Answer: convert to hexadecimal and rearrange to ACE.

In hexadecimal, these are C, E and A. Rearrange them to ACE, and you have an alternative name for the number one, used in cards and sport.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.