When working on my new log browser Ulbow, I came across a bug in Consolation version 3.2 which prevents it from displaying the full list of log fields when running in Catalina. Instead, it displays the list for Sierra, which is far shorter.

This new version 3.3 of Consolation fixes this bug, and has been built using Xcode 11. It’s available from here: consolation33

from Updates above, from its Product Page, and via its auto-update mechanism.