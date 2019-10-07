macOS Catalina 10.15 released

Apple has just released the first version of macOS 10.15 Catalina.

For those running recent versions of macOS, such as Mojave, you can upgrade through the Software Update pane. If you want to keep a copy of the installer app, or are running an older version of macOS which doesn’t offer it in Software Update, then it’s listed now in the Mac App Store. You may have to search for it as ‘Catalina’, and it’s listed in the Utilities category.

It’s just over 8 GB to download either way, and at the same time Apple has released hefty updates to Compressor, Final Cut Pro and iMovie, just for good measure.

Tomorrow morning – 0630 UTC – I’ll be posting my promised roadmap to the new boot volume layout, although at present this is largely based on the last betas. I will make any final adjustments to the roadmaps once I’ve had a chance to explore the release version more thoroughly.

All Macs being upgraded should undergo EFI firmware update. I’ll update my list of versions for SilentKnight and on a new page here later this week, once I’ve unravelled all the upgrade information.

If you’re upgrading now, I wish you success.