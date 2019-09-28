Saturday Mac riddles 14

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: My first is a bit of a show, my second is safe in a storm. Together I was a vital link until struck by lightning. What am I?

2: We first met by appointment, before I even pass the time of day and help you discover a roadside café. What am I?

3: What does 666 let you do that 444 doesn’t?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.