Updated freeware menu

The release earlier today of Rosettavert 1.3 now brings a total of 34 of my free apps to compatibility with macOS 10.15 Catalina, together with 5 command tools.

I have updated the Freeware Menu to my apps, as shown above and in this PDF: AppSelectionChart

which contains embedded links to their product pages here.

There will of course be further bug-fixes and tweaks required when Catalina is released, but this should ensure that, should be be an early adopter, you will be able to use any of those apps and command tools when you wish.

I can now return to improving these apps, and hopefully getting my innovative log browser Woodpile working properly again.