Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 11

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 11. Here are my solutions to them.

1: FireWire

My first is a blaze (fire), and my second drawn metal (wire). Though I used to be fastest on video (FireWire was the original high-speed bus for digital video, also known as i.LINK or IEEE 1394), I’ve now been snuffed out (Apple ceased including FireWire ports in 2014). What am I?

2: stapler, the command tool supplied with Xcode

I may be on most office desktops (a regular stapler), but never on your Mac’s (it’s a command tool installed with Xcode and has no GUI), and I’m an essential tool for every developer looking to the very near future (it’s required to attach the notarization ticket to an app, so that it can run in macOS Catalina). What am I?

3: What did 42 become when you upgraded to Mojave? Answer: 1033180. In High Sierra 10.13.4, APFS gave the special hidden /.file item an inode number of 42. This changed with the release of the new version of APFS in Mojave, becoming the sadly prosaic 1033180 (decimal) or 0xFC3DC if you prefer it in hexadecimal.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.