Saturday Mac riddles 11

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: My first is a blaze, and my second drawn metal. Though I used to be fastest on video, I’ve now been snuffed out. What am I?

2: I may be on most office desktops, but never on your Mac’s, and I’m an essential tool for every developer looking to the very near future. What am I?

3: What did 42 become when you upgraded to Mojave?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.