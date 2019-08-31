Saturday Mac riddles 10

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: If you think I’m going to keep an eye on your working out you’ll be disappointed, but I’ll process those on your Mac. What am I?

2: My first might seem overambitious, my second is in the middle, and my last is about sending rather than a railhead. Together we’ll run in parallel. What am I?

3: Where do you commonly encounter undecimal digits?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.