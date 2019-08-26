Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 9

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 9. Here are my solutions to them.

1: AirPort

The jets haven’t roared past (the airport) for over a year now (Apple discontinued AirPort products last year), but since being an iBook option (the first AirPort product was an option for the iBook) I’d become a popular connection (Wi-Fi). What am I?

2: fsck

Although you seldom see me (largely unseen during startup or First Aid), I’m ready whenever you need, even though no one knows how to say my name (there are many pronunciations). Dennis Ritchie said my second letter was originally different (at a Q&A session at USENIX 1998, he admitted the original name was ‘fuck’), and I’d forgive you for saying that under your breath. What am I?

3: Which two ‘perfect’ numbers produce the supercomputer’s result, which is also the radius angle of the most colourful meteorological phenomenon? Answer: 6 and 7, which multiplied give 42. The number 6 was the Greeks’ perfect number, being the smallest positive integer which is equal to the sum of its positive divisors (excluding the number itself). For Christians, the perfect number was 7, for the number of days of the Creation, Gifts of the Holy Spirit, deadly sins, virtues, and more. The number 42 is, as every reader of Douglas Adams’ “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” knows, the answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe, and everything, as calculated by Deep Thought over 7.5 million years. It’s also the rounded radius angle of a rainbow.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.