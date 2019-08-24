Saturday Mac riddles 9

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through shopping, barbecues, and recreation.

1: The jets haven’t roared past for over a year now, but since being an iBook option I’d become a popular connection. What am I?

2: Although you seldom see me, I’m ready whenever you need, even though no one knows how to say my name. Dennis Ritchie said my second letter was originally different, and I’d forgive you for saying that under your breath. What am I?

3: Which two ‘perfect’ numbers produce the supercomputer’s result, which is also the radius angle of the most colourful meteorological phenomenon?

I will post the answers first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your answers as comments here: it spoils it for others.