Revisionist 1.7 now changes selection with the arrow keys

Thank you to Karl, who kindly reminded me that I had to fix a small but important behaviour in my free utility for working with document versions, Revisionist. This new version contains just one fix which should make it significantly easier to use: once you have selected one of the available versions in a document window, you can use the Up and Down Arrow keys to change the selection in that list. The information about the newly-selected version is then displayed properly in the view below.

Version 1.7 of Revisionist is available now from here: revisionist17

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and through the self-update mechanism in previous versions.