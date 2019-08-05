Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 6

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 6. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Spotlight

I was once the arch investigator (Sherlock Holmes, the detective, whose name Sherlock was used by the first Mac OS search feature in System 8.5) until I came out of the shadows (and into the Spotlight in Mac OS X 10.4). You’ll now find (search) me centrestage (in the Spotlight), or right in the bar (at the right end of the menubar).

2: SMB

You danced with me until a lion arrived (Apple used the Samba implementation until Mac OS X Lion), then went it alone (using its own implementation of SMB) until turning maverick went badly wrong (SMB 2 in Mavericks was a disaster). Now I’m sprightly again (especially in Catalina), which is just as well as you’ve got no choice anyway (the alternative file sharing protocol, AFP, is now unsupported).

3: What had last happened on 18 September 1618, and to some people’s surprise passed without incident on 21 December 2012? Answer: change of the major epoch in the Mayan Long Count calendar.

These are the dates of change of major epoch in the Mayan Long Count calendar. In 1618, it reached 12.0.0.0.0, then in 2012 13.0.0.0.0, which many thought marked the end of the world. We needn’t worry about the next date, as 14.0.0.0.0 won’t be unti 26 March 2407. See Wikipedia.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.