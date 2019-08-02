Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update does bring some EFI updates

Yesterday’s surprise Supplemental Update for macOS Mojave 10.14.6 does bring EFI firmware updates for four MacBook Pro models, which were presumably those affected by the bug which caused a kernel panic when they tried to wake from sleep.

The four models updated are:

MacBookPro13,2: updated to 259.71.1.0.0

MacBookPro13,3: updated to 259.71.1.0.0

MacBookPro14,2: updated to 198.71.1.0.0

MacBookPro14,3: updated to 198.71.1.0.0.

I have updated my table of current EFI firmware versions to reflect those changes, and my GitHub data used by SilentKnight and silnite .

If you have a MacBook Pro 13-inch 2016 or 2017 with four Thunderbolt ports, or a MacBook Pro 15-inch 2016 or 2017 model, and have been delaying applying the 10.14.6 update because of this problem, it should now be safe to do so. Other Mac models don’t appear to have been affected by it, although Apple has apparently updated the kernel slightly in the Supplemental Update, which might fix other issues.

As far as I can see, Apple still hasn’t published any confirmation of this problem, nor any security release notes for it.

(Thanks to Robert Blair for drawing my attention to this firmware update.)