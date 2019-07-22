Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 4

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 4. Here are my solutions to them.

1: TrueType

I’m many a faithful (true) character (type) (a font consists of many characters), born from competitors (developed by Microsoft and Apple), now in my late twenties (released in System 7 in 1991, so now 28 years old).

2: Rosetta

I’m a famous tablet (the Rosetta Stone) discovered over two centuries ago (in 1799). I eased your pain much more recently (during the transition from PowerPC to Intel, Rosetta translated PowerPC code to run on Intel processors), but to everyone’s shock was eaten by a lion (Rosetta was dropped in OS X 10.7 Lion).

3: 8087 is to 8086 as 68881 is to 68020, and none is to 68040.

These refer to maths coprocessors, or FPUs. The Intel 8087 is the FPU for the 8086 series of CPUs. The equivalent for Motorola’s 68020 CPU is the 68881 (and its successor the 68882). However, the 68040 CPU has an integral FPU, so there was no separate chip available.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.