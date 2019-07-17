LockRattler 4.22 works properly with Catalina beta 4

If you have installed macOS Catalina beta 4, you may have noticed that LockRattler can’t find several of the security data files which it tries to check. As a result, LockRattler version 4.21 and earlier aren’t particularly useful there.

Here’s a new version which addresses those issues. It should now work normally again on all versions of macOS from El Capitan to Catalina beta 4. I have updated its Help book to reflect these changes. All users will also benefit from this update, as it now includes the current version of macOS in its saved report too.

LockRattler version 4.22 is available from here: lockrattler422

from Downloads above, via its auto-update mechanism, and from its Product Page.