I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 3. Here are my solutions to them.

1: SCSI or SCSI port

It may seem I’m filthy (the word ‘scuzzy’ means filthy and neglected), and for over a decade (Macs offered SCSI ports between 1986-1999) I kept out of sight (the port was at the back of the Mac) while expanding your mind (it was the first means of connecting external hard disks) and bringing you music (it also supported Apple’s early external CD drives, which also supported audio CDs).

2: Attributed String, NSAttributedString

Styles (the attributes in the name) I ascribe (are attributed to the string) aren’t for your guitar (a different type of string), but add polish to your text (which is what an Attributed String does in Rich Text).

3: What magic connects 64 and 4277009103? Answer the ‘magic number’.

In hexadecimal, the decimal number 4277009103 is 0xfeedfacf, which is the ‘magic number’ distinctive of executable code files which are 64-bit. Those which are only 32-bit have a ‘magic number’ of 0xfeedface, or 4277009102 in decimal notation.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.