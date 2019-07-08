Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 2

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 2. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Ethernet

I’m Hawaiian in origin (ALOHAnet, precursor to Ethernet, was developed, was developed there), and I hold so much together even though I’m less tangible than Vulcan’s fabrication thrown over Venus and Mars (Vulcan, husband of Venus, forged an almost invisible net which was thrown over Venus and Mars when they were caught in bed together). Now I’m being replaced by something even more invisible (Wi-Fi, which is even more ethereal than Ethernet).

2: DAS, Duet Activity Scheduler

I might have been the booking agent for a musical couple (scheduling the activity of a duet), but among my many jobs is protecting your work each hour (DAS is responsible for scheduling hourly Time Machine backups). Back in Sierra, though, it all got too much after only a couple of weeks (a bug in DAS led to its failure every 5-20 days in macOS 10.12).

3: What is the smallest number which is two-thirds of 6? Answer 1.5

The number 6 is written SIX, which allows various permutations of its letters, which can then be read as Roman numerals. The resulting number which is the smallest is IS, as S is the Roman fractional numeral for 0.5. So IS has a value of 1.5, and is the smallest of those values derived from the letters SIX. The largest is, of course, XI, which is 11.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.