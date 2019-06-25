SystHist version 1.12 now resizes text

Version 1.12 of SystHist improves its interface by allowing you to change the size of the text shown in its central listing of updates and installations. It also has a more useful Build number, for those who keep more than one version to hand.

SystHist displays information about system and security updates in three views. The left and right views are relatively complex, and don’t (yet) change text size. However, the centre view does now offer a range of sizes between 4 and 24 points, in 1 point increments. Changing the size uses the standard shortcuts of Command+ to enlarge and Command– to shrink size.

Those already using version 1.11 should be offered an automatic download over the next 12 hours or so, when opening SystHist. If you want to download it yourself, it’s available from here: systhist112

from Downloads above, and from its Product Page.