Signet version 1.1 has several valuable improvements

Signet, my free app which scans folders and reports apps and other executable code which have signature problems, has undergone a thorough wash and brush-up for version 1.1. Significant changes include:

It now uses my auto-update mechanism to check whether a new version is available, and offers to download it when one is.

The text in its report view can now be sized using the Command+ and Command– shortcuts, in increments of 1 point between 4 and 60 points. The last setting used is saved and used as the default when you next open the app.

It now uses Build numbers properly, which should solve previous issues for those who kept more than one version to hand.

With the advent of notarization, I intend adding an option to check for that, in the next version, although that won’t be for another week or two, I suspect.

Signet version 1.1 is recommended for all users, and is available from here: signet11

from the Downloads page above, and from its Product Page.