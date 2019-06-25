Signet version 1.1 has several valuable improvements

Signet, my free app which scans folders and reports apps and other executable code which have signature problems, has undergone a thorough wash and brush-up for version 1.1. Significant changes include:
- It now uses my auto-update mechanism to check whether a new version is available, and offers to download it when one is.
- The text in its report view can now be sized using the Command+ and Command– shortcuts, in increments of 1 point between 4 and 60 points. The last setting used is saved and used as the default when you next open the app.
- It now uses Build numbers properly, which should solve previous issues for those who kept more than one version to hand.
With the advent of notarization, I intend adding an option to check for that, in the next version, although that won’t be for another week or two, I suspect.
Signet version 1.1 is recommended for all users, and is available from here: signet11
from the Downloads page above, and from its Product Page.