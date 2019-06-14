Command tools updated for Mojave and Catalina: alisma, cmpxat, unorml

Having negotiated my way around the processes of hardening, signing and notarizing command tools, I have now prepared updated versions with Installer packages of my remaining command tools. These are available for download now, and I recommend that these updated versions are used in bothe Mojave and Catalina.

alisma creates and resolves Finder aliases at the command line. For example,

alisma -a sourcefile aliasfile

creates a Finder alias to the file at sourcefile in the alias file aliasfile, and

alisma -p aliasfile

resolves the alias file at aliasfile to return the full path to the original.

alisma 2 is available from here: alisma2

from Downloads above, and its product page.

cmpxat compares the extended attributes of two files, returning a list of those which differ. For example,

cmpxat test1.txt test3.txt

compares the xattrs of those two files, and (as they differ here) returns

com.apple.metadata:kMDItemCopyright are different

cmpxat 2 is available from here: cmpxat2

from Downloads above, and its product page.

unorml normalises Unicode strings into their normalised forms, returning the normalised string. For example,

unorml -d 'café'

entered in the default C normalisation form returns the D form:

café

unorml 3 is available from here: unorml3

from Downloads above, and its product page.

Although these are quite specialist tools, I don’t know of any alternatives. If you do need to perform these tasks at the command line, or in a script, they should prove invaluable.