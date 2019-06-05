Compatibility of my apps with macOS 10.15 Catalina beta 1

If you’re one of those who’s brave enough to be testing the first developer beta-release of macOS 10.15 Catalina, you’ll be comforted to learn that most of my more useful apps appear to be fully compatible with it already. Both my app integrity checking code and new update download mechanism also appear to work happily with it.

As with Mojave before it, the one area which you may need to attend to is privacy settings. If you want one of my apps to have access to files or folders within newly protected areas such as ~/Documents, you must add it to Full Disk Access in the Privacy tab of the Security & Privacy pane.

As I get started with building apps using the new beta-release of Xcode 11, I will see what I can do to alleviate this. However, it is normally once only that you have to mess around doing this for an app.

The apps of mine which I have tested (none particularly thoroughly yet) include:

32-bitCheck : appears fully compatible.

: appears fully compatible. Apfelstrudel : appears fully compatible.

: appears fully compatible. ArchiChect : appears fully compatible.

: appears fully compatible. Bailiff : appears fully compatible.

: appears fully compatible. Cirrus : to use this purposefully, you’ll need to add it to Full Disk Access first, following which it appears fully compatible. Its log excerpt feature appears to work well.

: to use this purposefully, you’ll need to add it to first, following which it appears fully compatible. Its log excerpt feature appears to work well. Consolation 3 : appears fully compatible. I am currently studying Catalina’s log output to see if there have been any changes which need to be built into the next release.

: appears fully compatible. I am currently studying Catalina’s log output to see if there have been any changes which need to be built into the next release. DelightEd : appears fully compatible.

: appears fully compatible. Dystextia : appears fully compatible.

: appears fully compatible. KeychainCheck 2 : appears fully compatible, but as with Mojave there are no records to be found in the logs (this is a macOS limitation).

: appears fully compatible, but as with Mojave there are no records to be found in the logs (this is a macOS limitation). LockRattler : appears compatible, but the KEXT block version is reported as “not found”; results currently as per Mojave otherwise. I will look at what is going on here over the coming week or two.

: appears compatible, but the KEXT block version is reported as “not found”; results currently as per Mojave otherwise. I will look at what is going on here over the coming week or two. PermissionScanner : to use this purposefully, you’ll need to add it to Full Disk Access first, following which it appears fully compatible.

: to use this purposefully, you’ll need to add it to first, following which it appears fully compatible. Podofyllin : appears fully compatible, and its thumbnail bug seems to have vanished at last.

: appears fully compatible, and its thumbnail bug seems to have vanished at last. Pratique : appears fully compatible.

: appears fully compatible. Precize : appears fully compatible.

: appears fully compatible. Revisionist : appears fully compatible, although you may well want to add it to Full Disk Access .

: appears fully compatible, although you may well want to add it to . Sandstrip : appears fully compatible.

: appears fully compatible. SystHist : appears compatible, but doesn’t recognise the beta install fully. I will be fixing that in the course of the next few days.

: appears compatible, but doesn’t recognise the beta install fully. I will be fixing that in the course of the next few days. Taccy : appears fully compatible.

: appears fully compatible. UTIutility : appears fully compatible.

: appears fully compatible. xattred: appears fully compatible, although you may well want to add it to Full Disk Access.

I’m afraid that I won’t have Time Machine working during beta-testing, so I won’t be able to check T2M2 until Catalina is released to the public in the autumn/fall.