Signet release 1.0: Check app signatures in bulk

I’m delighted to announce the first full release version of Taccy, my free utility for checking the code signatures on apps.

Changes in this version include:

An extensive Help book (also supplied as a separate PDF), which details the most common error codes and how to interpret them.

It has been ported to Swift 5 and Xcode 10.2.1.

Features in its text view have been enhanced.

It now checks its own integrity each time it starts up.

There’s a direct link to its product page from its Help menu.

Signet crawls selected folders and checks the code signature of each app found within them, reporting all errors which it finds. These can include signatures which have since been revoked, unsigned apps, and many which don’t comply with current rules. macOS tolerates these because those app syou already have installed have undergone their first run checks. Signet helps you find the old and decrepit, and apps which may have been modified without being resigned, for example.

Signet version 1.0 is now available from here: signet10

