T2M2 version 1.5 has minor improvements

Version 1.5 of The Time Machine Mechanic (T2M2), my free utility for checking that Time Machine is making automatic backups correctly and diagnosing any problems, brings the following two new features:

each time the app is opened, it checks its code integrity against its signature; if there is a disparity, it quits immediately;

an additional menu command in the Help menu opens the T2M2 product page in your default browser.

It has also been ported to the latest version of Swift and Xcode.

T2M2 runs on Sierra, High Sierra and Mojave, and is now available from here: t2m215

from Downloads above, and its Product Page.