Cirrus version 1.4 has significant improvements

Version 1.4 of Cirrus, my free utility for managing iCloud storage and diagnosing its problems, brings the following two new features:

its text views have been tidied and tweaked to improve their controls and functions;

each time the app is opened, it checks its code integrity against its signature; if there is a disparity, it quits immediately;

an additional menu command in the Help menu opens the new Cirrus product page in your default browser.

It has also been ported to the latest version of Swift and Xcode. I recommend that all Cirrus users update to this new version.

Cirrus runs on El Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra and Mojave, and is now available from here: cirrus14

from Downloads above, and its Product Page.