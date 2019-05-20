LockRattler and SystHist updated

I’m pleased to offer two more fresh updates, bringing LockRattler to version 4.20, and SystHist to version 1.10.

LockRattler 4.20 has two minor improvements:

It now checks its code signature each time that it’s run, to ensure that it hasn’t been tampered with.

The window title now displays the currently running version of macOS.

SystHist 1.10 now performs similar code signature checks each time that it is opened, too.

LockRattler 4.20 is available from here: lockrattler420

and SystHist 1.10 is available from here: systhist110

Both are also available from Downloads above, and their product page.