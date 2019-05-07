SystHist 1.9 now tells you which version of macOS is running

There are plenty of good reasons that the records of software updates and installations on a Mac may not match the current version of macOS that is running. I was recently asked why SystHist doesn’t indicate the current version of macOS: here’s a new version which does.

SystHist 1.9 brings two changes:

It now displays the version of macOS which is running in the name of its window.

The Help book has been further updated, as has the PDF documentation.

Although only a minor change, you may find this useful when reviewing software update histories. SystHist version 1.9 is available from here: systhist19

from Downloads above, and from its Product Page.