On a Clear Day: How to identify that mountain view

Don’t you just love a good view? It makes the effort of climbing that hill worthwhile. When you’re at the top, you can see – well, you can see the tops of other hills. If only you knew their names.

I still use paper maps. There’s something magical about unfolding them and seeing the world laid out before you, placenames that entice, and views to be studied when you arrive at the top. But whether you are adept at reading them, or prefer any of the electronic versions, identifying those distant peaks and other locations is never easy.

Until you use Ulrich Deuschle’s amazing Create a Panorama website, that is.

He provides a choice of different methods for setting up your view. In my case, it was one of the most stunning panoramas I have seen, from near the summit of Mount Rokitansky on Brabant Island, part way down the Antarctic Peninsula, over the mountains of Graham Land to the east and into the distant Weddell Sea.

It was nearly thirty-five years ago, and I wish that I’d had the advantage of this panorama at the time.

Enjoy.