macOS Mojave 10.14.3 Supplemental Update fixes Group FaceTime bug

Apple has just released a Supplemental Update to macOS Mojave 10.14.3, which fixes the recently-reported vulnerability affecting Group FaceTime. For a single issue fix, it appears quite large: a tad under 1 GB.

According to Apple’s security notes, this addresses three security vulnerabilities, two of which are in FaceTime. Those include the original bug as reported, and an issue with LivePhotos which was discovered during the full security audit of FaceTime. Another memory corruption issue in Foundation has also been fixed.

That’s an average of 330 MB per security fix!

I will add further details as I obtain them.