A lexicon of Mac power adaptors, from MagSafe to USB-C

If you’ve worked your way through a few different Mac laptops, and have some iOS devices too, by now you probably have a small museum of different power adaptors for them, from the marvellous MagSafe to the latest less-friendly USB-C.

Which adaptor(s) can you use with which Mac(s)?

The basic principle is that the adaptor must of the correct type (Magsafe L or T, Magsafe 2, or USB-C), although there is a MagSafe to MagSafe 2 converter which lets you use an older MagSafe adaptor to charge a laptop with a MagSafe 2 port. It must also deliver at least the minimum power required to charge that laptop.

For example, a new MacBook Air 2018 ships with a 30 W USB-C power adaptor, and can be charged safely using that or either of Apple’s higher-power USB-C adaptors (61 and 87 W). If you get the cables muddled among your USB-C adaptors, be careful, as they differ too, and you’ll need to check its serial number to determine which power it’s designed for.

When you have several Apple devices to take in limited space, such as when travelling, knowing which adaptor can charge which laptop can save you wasting space.

Apple has an excellent guide to all these different power adaptors, a complete lexicon of their various models and compatibility, in this article.

The seasoned traveller will also know that not all Apple services are available in every country. A valuable directory of all the different macOS features and services available in different countries is provided here. This includes a listing of all the cities and locations for which Flyovers are available in Maps, for instance. It’s another bookmark to ensure you take with you when you travel.

It also highlights some macOS trivia. Did you know that Siri’s Restaurant Reservations service is only available in the USA, Canada and Mexico? Or that the only thesaurus offered in macOS is in English?

I wish you a very successful and prosperous New Year!