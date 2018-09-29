macOS 10.14 Mojave doesn’t bring a fresh round of EFI firmware updates

I have now had a chance to analyse the EFI firmware updates included in the macOS 10.14 Mojave installer: surprisingly, it doesn’t bring a fresh round of EFI firmware updates, at least not for Macs which don’t have a T2 chip.

If your Mac was updated to macOS 10.13.6 High Sierra, or you installed the July Security Update 2018-004 for Sierra, then that updated your EFI firmware to the version required for Mojave. This doesn’t apply to iMac Pro or MacBook Pro 2018 models with T2 chips, which receive their firmware updates using a different mechanism.

I have updated both my Mojave installation notes and my listing of latest EFI firmware versions to reflect this.