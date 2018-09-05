hoakley General, Life, Painting

Pierre Bonnard’s Journey into Light: Landscapes 1894-1946

Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), In Summer (1931), further details not known. Wikimedia Commons.

Today, Pierre Bonnard is probably most famous for his paintings of women, particularly those of Marthe in the bath, which I surveyed last week. Throughout his career, even from the years before he met Marthe, he was an avid landscape painter. In researching this series, I have been amazed at the many landscapes which he painted, not just in his later years at Le Cannet, but throughout the period that he worked primarily in the north of France.

Bonnard started painting as a resident in central Paris, and maintained a flat and studio there into his late years. He travelled extensively, though, and in the early twentieth century started to migrate slowly to the south of France, settling in the small town of Le Cannet. In this small selection of some of his finest landscapes, I give simply the title, year, and approximate location of the view.

I hope that you enjoy this unusual overview of more than fifty years of his work, which demonstrates how his style evolved, but confirms how little his paintings really changed, in comparison to the huge changes which took place in art over this period.

bonnardredroof
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), A Red Roof (1894), oil on canvas, 30 x 50.5 cm, Private collection. The Athenaeum.

A Red Roof, 1894, near Le Grand-Lemps, Isère, eastern France.

bonnarddauphinelandscape1899
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Dauphiné Landscape (c 1899), oil on canvas, 45.5 x 56 cm, The State Hermitage Museum, St Petersburg, Russia. The Athenaeum.

Dauphiné Landscape, about 1899, near Le Grand-Lemps, Isère, eastern France.

bonnardvetheuil
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Vétheuil (c 1902), oil on canvas, 54 x 80.1 cm, Private collection. The Athenaeum.

Vétheuil, about 1902, to the north-west of Paris.

bonnardinboat1907
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), In a Boat (c 1907), oil on canvas, 74 x 85 cm, Private collection. The Athenaeum.

In a Boat, about 1907, possibly in the south of France.

bonnardearlyspring1908
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Early Spring (1908), oil on canvas, 87.6 x 132.1 cm, The Phillips Collection, Washington, DC. The Athenaeum.

Early Spring, 1908, possibly the Terrasse family, probably northern France.

bonnardterracegrasse
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), The Terrace at Grasse (1912), oil on cardboard, 125 x 134 cm, Private collection. The Athenaeum.

The Terrace at Grasse, 1912, Grasse, inland of Cannes, south-eastern France.

bonnardblueseinevernon
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Blue Seine at Vernon (1912), oil on canvas, 46.7 x 69.5 cm, Private collection. The Athenaeum.

Blue Seine at Vernon, 1912, Vernon, near Giverny, north-west of Paris.

bonnardgardenvernonnet
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), The Garden at Vernonnet (1915), oil on canvas, 61 x 53.8 cm, Private collection. The Athenaeum.

The Garden at Vernonnet, 1915, Vernon, near Giverny, north-west of Paris.

bonnardhousebypath1918
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), House by the Path on the Cliff (1918), oil on panel, 36.8 x 45.7 cm, Private collection. The Athenaeum.

House by the Path on the Cliff, 1918, probably northern France.

bonnardpastoralsymphony1920
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Pastoral Symphony (1916-20), oil on canvas, 130 x 160 cm, Private collection. The Athenaeum.

Pastoral Symphony, 1916-20, location not known.

bonnardriviera1923
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), The Riviera (c 1923), oil on canvas, 79 x 76.2 cm, The Phillips Collection, Washington, DC. The Athenaeum.

The Riviera, about 1923, southern France.

bonnardlandscapemountains1924
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Landscape with Mountains (1924), oil on canvas, 40 x 59 cm, The Phillips Collection, Washington, DC. The Athenaeum.

Landscape with Mountains, 1924, location not known.

bonnardlecannetviewpinkhouse
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Le Cannet, View from the Pink House (1926), oil on canvas, 40 x 55.3 cm, Private collection. The Athenaeum.

Le Cannet, View from the Pink House, 1926, Le Cannet, south coast of France.

bonnardlecannet1930
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), View of Le Cannet (c 1930), oil on board on cradled board, 44.5 x 37.5 cm, Private collection. The Athenaeum.

View of Le Cannet, about 1930, Le Cannet, south coast of France.

bonnardbreakfastroom1931
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), The Breakfast Room (Dining Room Overlooking the Garden) (1930-31), oil on canvas, 159.7 x 113.98 cm, Museum of Modern Art, New York, NY. The Athenaeum.

The Breakfast Room (Dining Room Overlooking the Garden), 1930-31, location not known.

bonnardinsummer1931
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), In Summer (1931), further details not known. Wikimedia Commons.

In Summer, 1931, probably Le Cannet, south coast of France.

bonnardlandscapelecannet1938
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Landscape at Le Cannet (1938), oil on canvas, 52 x 72 cm, Private collection. The Athenaeum.

Landscape at Le Cannet, 1938, Le Cannet, south coast of France.

bonnardpanoramalebosquet
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Panoramic View of Cannet (The Blue Mountain) (c 1942-44), gouache, watercolour and pencil on paper, 34.3 x 50.2 cm, Private collection. The Athenaeum.

Panoramic View of Le Cannet or The Blue Mountain, 1942-44, Le Cannet, south coast of France.

bonnardstudiomimosa
Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), The Studio at Le Cannet, with Mimosa (1938-46), oil on canvas, 127.5 x 127.5 cm, Musée National d’Art Moderne de Paris, Paris. The Athenaeum.

The Studio at Le Cannet, with Mimosa, 1938-46, Le Cannet, south coast of France.

