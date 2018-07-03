Scrub goes into its first beta: improved privacy for sensitive documents

Xcode’s oven has been busy baking new builds of Scrub, and I think that it is now ready to go into its first beta.

Scrub version 1.0b1 has improvements all round, the most notable being:

Audit now performs a review of the files in the selected folder/volume, to assess that their type is. Using Apple’s UTI classification, it will warn you when the scrub that you are about to perform includes apps and other types which may not take so kindly to having their extended attributes removed, etc. This should help you decide what you want to do.

Scrub can now remove unified log files, once you have made a logarchive of them (not El Capitan).

I have tidied the menu commands and window controls for more consistency in terms, and cleaner function.

Scrub now looks gorgeous in Dark Mode.

I have expanded the documentation considerably.

I have ported it to Swift 4.2, and built it using Xcode 10ß for all versions of macOS from El Capitan to Mojave.

I have used this version in Mojave, High Sierra, and Sierra, on folders and external volumes, and it seems very stable and predictable. Although Scrub is primarily intended to improve privacy for sensitive documents by reducing their ‘leakage’ into less protected data storage, it has other valuable uses too.

For example, it is a very quick way to strip out old versions and free up storage space. I have many folders containing older documents with unwanted versions still associated with them. Laboriously going through them all and removing those versions takes a great deal of time, but with Scrub can be accomplished in just a few seconds.

Scrub also makes good use of available processor cores: during its audit process, it runs its tasks as three background processes, which can be run on separate cores, thus complete far quicker.

This new version is available from here: scrub10b1

and now in Downloads above.